Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday honoured the poet who penned the lyrics of the national anthem, 89 years after his passing.

"I commemorate with mercy our National Poet, Mehmet Akif Ersoy—the author of our National Anthem—who, during the days when Anatolia was under occupation, traveled from city to city calling our nation to rise up for its future, and who was a true intellectual through his stance and way of life—on the 89th anniversary of his passing," Erdogan wrote on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Ersoy, a Turkish-Albanian poet, was born in Ottoman-era Istanbul in 1873, in the Fatih district.