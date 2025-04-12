President Donald Trump said on Saturday that talks with Iran over its nuclear program were going 'OK.'

"I think they're going OK," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"Nothing matters until you get it done, so I don't like talking about it. But it's going OK. The Iran situation is going pretty good, I think."

His remarks came after US presidential envoy Steven Witkoff, accompanied by US Ambassador to Oman Ana Escrogima, held talks on Saturday in Oman with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The White House said earlier that the talks were "very positive and constructive."

Witkoff told Araghchi that he had instructions from Trump "to resolve our two nations' differences through dialogue and diplomacy, if that is possible," according to the White House.

"These issues are very complicated, and Special Envoy Witkoff's direct communication today was a step forward in achieving a mutually beneficial outcome," it said in a statement.