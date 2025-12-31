Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his New Year’s Eve address that his country is "10 percent" away from reaching an agreement to end the war with Russia, while warning that Kiev will not accept a weak deal that could prolong the conflict.

In a video message released late Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the peace agreement was "90 percent ready."

"Ten percent remains. And that is far more than just numbers," he said in the address posted on his Telegram account.

"Those are the ten percent that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe," he added.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants the war to end but rejected the idea of peace at any cost.

"What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No," he said.

"We want an end to the war but not the end of Ukraine."

