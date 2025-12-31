Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in his New Year’s Eve address that his country is "10 percent" away from reaching an agreement to end the war with Russia, while warning that Kiev will not accept a weak deal that could prolong the conflict.
In a video message released late Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the peace agreement was "90 percent ready."
"Ten percent remains. And that is far more than just numbers," he said in the address posted on his Telegram account.
"Those are the ten percent that will determine the fate of peace, the fate of Ukraine and Europe," he added.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine wants the war to end but rejected the idea of peace at any cost.
"What does Ukraine want? Peace? Yes. At any cost? No," he said.
"We want an end to the war but not the end of Ukraine."
Important part remains
Acknowledging the toll of nearly three years of fighting, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians were exhausted but remained determined.
"Are we tired? Very. Does this mean we are ready to surrender? Anyone who thinks so is deeply mistaken," he said.
The Ukrainian president stressed that he would not sign an agreement that weakens the country or merely delays further fighting.
"Any signature placed on weak agreements only fuels the war," he said.
"My signature will be placed on a strong agreement."
Zelenskyy said all current diplomatic efforts are aimed at achieving such an outcome.
"And that is exactly what every meeting, every phone call, every decision is about now," he added.