Poland said that it downed drone-type objects that repeatedly violated its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukrainian targets.
"As a result of today's attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects," the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command said on Wednesday on X social media platform.
It said the act "created a real threat" to the country and Polish forces used weapons against the intruding objects.
Polish and allied radars tracked several dozen objects, and some unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that violated airspace could have posed a threat and were shot down, it said.
Authorities ordered residents in the most threatened regions — Podlaskie, Mazowieckie and Lubelskie provinces — to remain at home while military operations continue.
"We emphasise that military operations are ongoing and we appeal for people to stay at home," it said.
Searching for downed drones
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that an operation was underway and that the army was using weapons against the objects.
He said he is in constant communication with President Karol Nawrocki and Defence Minister Wladysław Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Tusk said he also briefed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on the current situation and the measures taken regarding objects violating their airspace.
Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland is in constant contact with NATO command. He said the Territorial Defense Forces have been activated for ground searches of downed drones.
Airports closed
Poland also closed major airports, including Warsaw International, Modlin, Lublin and Rzeszow-Jasionka, due to the security situation.
Aviation notices confirmed closures at the airports amid the ongoing operations.
Tusk had vowed "decisive action" against airspace violations, stating Friday that Poland would "react very decisively to such provocations."
Drone struck a residential building
A drone struck a residential building in Wyryki eastern Poland but nobody was injured, private broadcaster Polsat News reported citing local police.
Russia under attack too
Russian air defence units destroyed 122 Ukrainian drones overnight, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing data from Russia's defence ministry.
Ukraine calls for a strong response
Russia's leader is escalating his war on Ukraine and testing the West, Kyiv said Wednesday, after drones violating Polish airspace were shot down.
"Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes," Ukrainian FM Andriy Sybiga wrote on X.
"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West," Sybiga said. "The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets."
"A weak response now will provoke Russia even more -- and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe," he added.