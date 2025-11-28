Sudanese Information Minister Khalid Al-Ayesir has said that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) killed Taj Al-Sir Ahmed Suleiman, the director of the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) office in the city of Al Fasher, and detained several media workers, transferring them to Nyala city in South Darfur, western Sudan.

In a statement on Friday, Al-Ayesir said SUNA Director Suleiman was assassinated by the RSF inside his home in the Al-Daraja neighbourhood of Al Fasher city, along with his brother.

He noted that Suleiman “remained steadfast in the values and principles of his profession under the most difficult circumstances, up until the moment of his death, after he went missing following the entry of the rebel militia into the city.”

He expressed hope for the “release of the detained and missing colleagues who were taken by the militia to its detention centres in Nyala,” without specifying their number.

The minister appealed to “international organisations concerned with the protection of journalists to assume their responsibilities in following up on this case, protecting media workers, and ensuring their safety.”