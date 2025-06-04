Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for creating a "livable environment for future generations", warning the global heating, desertification, mass extinctions of some animal races, and other disasters in recent years "are nature's defence against the brutality of mankind."

"Nature's language is silent, but its message is strong and clear: It responds to us as we treat it," Erdogan said in his message on World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5.

Established in 1972, the day spotlights a theme annually, hosted by a different nation each year.

For 2025, the theme is "Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration," emphasising land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, with Saudi Arabia as the host.

In this year, the focus is on land restoration. Over 2 billion hectares are degraded, affecting 3.2 billion people, with 24 billion tonnes of fertile soil lost yearly.

In his message, President Erdogan stated that World Environment Day is a call to build a greener, sustainable world for future generations.

"No one can put this responsibility on someone else's shoulders and no one can avoid fulfilling their duties. The era we are in is one in which the impact on the environment has reached its highest level in human history."

Erdogan said Türkiye supports projects that protect nature and take comprehensive steps to implement green energy, recycling, zero waste and nature-friendly urbanisation policies.