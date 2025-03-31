WORLD
2 min read
British PM calls for coordinated fight against people smugglers
Addressing a meeting aimed at coordinating global efforts against illegal migration, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer vowed to "smash" the criminal gangs who profit from it, making it a top priority for his government.
00:00
British PM calls for coordinated fight against people smugglers
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit at Lancaster House in central London, Britain March 31, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 31, 2025

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on Monday for nations to pool resources to tackle the problem of illegal migration at "every step" of the route, from North Africa and the Middle East to Britain's streets.

Starmer spoke at a meeting of more than 40 countries and organisations, including the United States, France and Vietnam, aimed at coordinating global efforts to counter illegal migration and the people-smuggling gangs who profit from it.

Starmer, like his predecessors for more than a decade, is seeking ways to stop migrants coming illegally to Britain, where immigration remains a major issue for voters worried by pressure on scarce resources like healthcare and housing.

"This evil trade exploits the cracks between our institutions, it pits nations against one another, it profits from our inability at the political level to come together," he told the Organised Immigration Crime summit.

"I simply don't believe that organised immigration crime cannot be tackled. So we've got to combine our resources, share intelligence and tactics and tackle the problem upstream at every step of the smuggling journey."

RECOMMENDED

Migrants pay thousands of pounds to traffickers for places in small inflatable boats that then try to cross one of the world's busiest shipping channels to reach the English coast.

Traffickers often promote their services on social media, and representatives from Meta, X and TikTok were attending the London summit.

Starmer was elected in July last year, promising to "smash the gangs" behind the crossings. He immediately ditched the previous Conservative government's policy to deter migrants through a scheme to deport them to Rwanda.

He said Britain had deported more than 24,000 people who had no right to be in the country since his Labour government had taken office, which his government said was the highest return rate for eight years.

However, the number of people arriving in small boats has grown. More than 36,800 people made the crossing in 2024, 25% more than the previous year, while over 6,600 people have crossed successfully so far this year, 43% higher than the same period last year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Street protests erupt in Venezuela one month after Maduro's abduction
Türkiye signs $2B energy investment agreement with Saudi Arabia
White House reverses course on Trump election 'nationalisation' remarks amid bipartisan outcry
US House passes spending bill to end four-day government shutdown
Five takeaways from Erdogan's tour of Saudi Arabia
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Noam Chomsky sympathised with Epstein over press treatment, urging him to avoid media 'vultures'
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
No breakthrough in meeting between top US banks and cryptocurrency firms over crypto legislation
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition