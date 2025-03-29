WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Academy apologises for problematic statement on Israel’s arrest of Palestinian Oscar winner
Backlash prompts clarification after initial omission of filmmaker Hamdan Ballal and his documentary.
00:00
Academy apologises for problematic statement on Israel’s arrest of Palestinian Oscar winner
FILE: Rachel Szor and Hamdan Ballal pose with the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "No Other Land" following the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, March 2, 2025. [REUTERS/Mike Blake] / Reuters
March 29, 2025

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences apologised for its earlier statement on the arrest of Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, co-director of the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land”.

Ballal was assaulted by illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on Monday before being detained by Israeli forces. He was released on Tuesday.

The Academy initially issued a statement Wednesday condemning “harming or suppressing artists for their work or their viewpoints,” but failed to name Ballal, his film, or Israel.

The vague language sparked criticism from the public and more than 600 Academy members, including actors Mark Ruffalo, Joaquin Phoenix and Penelope Cruz. They signed an open letter, stating: “We stand in condemnation of the brutal assault and unlawful detention of Oscar-winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal by settlers and Israeli forces in the West Bank.”

Following the backlash, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang issued a new statement on Friday apologizing “to all artists who felt unsupported” by Wednesday’s release and explicitly mentioned Ballal.

RECOMMENDED

“Academy condemns violence of this kind anywhere in the world. We abhor the suppression of free speech under any circumstances,” it said.

The follow-up statement did not directly name Israel as responsible for Ballal’s detention.

“No Other Land” won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature earlier this month. The film documents the ongoing demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank.

RelatedTRT Global - Oscar-winning Hamdan Ballal recounts how Israeli settlers assaulted him before he was detained

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'