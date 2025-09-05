Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called on Japan to fully recognise the results of World War II and acknowledge its share of responsibility for unleashing the conflict, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

“The results of World War II in the Pacific Ocean, including the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, became an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order."

"We strongly urge the Japanese authorities to fully recognise the international legal consequences of the victory of the allied states, as well as their share of responsibility for unleashing the world conflict,” Lavrov said in a message, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan.

He added that Russia and its “like-minded partners” would continue educational and military memorial efforts “aimed at revealing new evidence of the crimes of Tokyo in the 1930s and 40s.”

Lavrov also underscored that the memory of fighting Japanese militarism continues to serve as a foundation for Russia’s ties with China, North Korea, Mongolia, and others.

Global historical significance