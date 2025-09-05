WORLD
2 min read
Why is Russia urging Japan to 'fully recognise' World War II results?
Russia ties Japan’s recognition of WWII results to the disputed Kuril Islands, aiming to block Tokyo’s claims and reinforce its own legitimacy.
Why is Russia urging Japan to 'fully recognise' World War II results?
Lavrov says Russia and partners will pursue educational and memorial efforts to expose new evidence of Tokyo’s crimes in the 1930s and 40s. / AP
September 5, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Friday called on Japan to fully recognise the results of World War II and acknowledge its share of responsibility for unleashing the conflict, according to a statement released by the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

“The results of World War II in the Pacific Ocean, including the Japanese Instrument of Surrender, became an integral part of the post-war Yalta-Potsdam world order."

"We strongly urge the Japanese authorities to fully recognise the international legal consequences of the victory of the allied states, as well as their share of responsibility for unleashing the world conflict,” Lavrov said in a message, marking the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japan.

He added that Russia and its “like-minded partners” would continue educational and military memorial efforts “aimed at revealing new evidence of the crimes of Tokyo in the 1930s and 40s.”

Lavrov also underscored that the memory of fighting Japanese militarism continues to serve as a foundation for Russia’s ties with China, North Korea, Mongolia, and others.

Global historical significance

RECOMMENDED

“A vivid embodiment of the enduring essence of strong bonds of friendship, forged in battles 80 years ago, was the grand parade of victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance against Japanese Aggressors and victory in World War II, which took place in Beijing,” he said.

“Our sacred duty is to remember the lessons of the world war, this greatest tragedy of all mankind, and to do everything to prevent its repetition,” he said.

Russia also links Japan’s recognition of WWII results to sovereignty over the Kuril Islands (Northern Territories), which remain disputed. By insisting Japan to “fully recognise” the post-war order, Moscow seeks to close the door on Japan’s territorial claims and strengthen its own historical and geopolitical legitimacy.

RelatedTRT World - Why are Russia and Japan gridlocked on the question of the Kuril Islands?

Explore
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links
'US has many options at disposal aside from diplomacy' — White House sets tone for Iran talks
By Sadiq S Bhat
Erdogan champions diplomacy, highlighting Türkiye's efforts to avert possible US-Iran war
Araghchi arrives in Oman for nuclear talks with US as Iran deploys Khorramshahr 4 missiles