Airlines suspend flights to Middle East amid US-Israel attack on Iran
Global airlines cancelled flights across the Middle East after the US and Israel launched an attack on Iran, plunging the region into a new conflict.
Multiple airlines scrambled to reroute or cancel operations. / AP
4 hours ago

Commercial flights across the Middle East and beyond have been widely suspended following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday, as nations imposed airspace closures and airlines scrambled to reroute or cancel operations.

Türkiye

Turkish Airlines suspended flights to ten Middle East nations, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan, until March 2. Flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman were suspended for the day, spokesman Yahya Ustun said.

Russia

Russia’s air transport authority, Rosaviatsia, said flights from Russia to both Iran and Israel were suspended “until further notice.”

The agency instructed Russian airlines to use alternative routes to the Gulf region due to closures in Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and partial restrictions over the United Arab Emirates.

Norway

Budget carrier Norwegian announced it would suspend flights to and from Dubai until at least March 4. Charlotte Holmbergh, the airline’s head of communications, said the company would reassess operations afterwards in view of the airspace closures and safety concerns.

India

India’s two largest private carriers, IndiGo and Air India, suspended flights to all Middle East destinations on Saturday.

Air India cited the “developing situation” in the region, while IndiGo emphasised passenger and crew safety.

Qatar

Qatar’s civil aviation authority temporarily closed the country’s airspace, and Qatar Airways confirmed the suspension of all flights to and from Doha as a precautionary measure following the strikes.

Syria

Syria closed its southern air corridors along the border with Israel for 12 hours starting Saturday noon local time, according to the country’s Civil Aviation Authority.

Switzerland

Swiss International Air Lines suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until March 7, affecting 14 flights in both directions. The airline also cancelled Zurich–Dubai flights due to the widespread airspace closures.

Germany

Lufthansa and its subsidiaries cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut, Amman, Erbil, and Tehran until March 7. Services to Dubai and Abu Dhabi were suspended until Sunday, with the airline citing the “current situation in the Middle East” as the reason for the cancellations.

