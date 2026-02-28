Commercial flights across the Middle East and beyond have been widely suspended following the US and Israeli strikes on Iran on Saturday, as nations imposed airspace closures and airlines scrambled to reroute or cancel operations.

Türkiye

Turkish Airlines suspended flights to ten Middle East nations, including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Iran, and Jordan, until March 2. Flights to Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman were suspended for the day, spokesman Yahya Ustun said.

Russia

Russia’s air transport authority, Rosaviatsia, said flights from Russia to both Iran and Israel were suspended “until further notice.”

The agency instructed Russian airlines to use alternative routes to the Gulf region due to closures in Qatar, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, and partial restrictions over the United Arab Emirates.

Norway

Budget carrier Norwegian announced it would suspend flights to and from Dubai until at least March 4. Charlotte Holmbergh, the airline’s head of communications, said the company would reassess operations afterwards in view of the airspace closures and safety concerns.

India

India’s two largest private carriers, IndiGo and Air India, suspended flights to all Middle East destinations on Saturday.

Air India cited the “developing situation” in the region, while IndiGo emphasised passenger and crew safety.