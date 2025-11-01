The US has condemned the mass atrocities committed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Al Fasher, North Darfur, urging all parties in Sudan to “pursue a negotiated path to end the suffering of the Sudanese people.”

“The United States condemns the reported mass atrocities committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El Fasher, North Darfur,” the State Department wrote on X on Saturday.

It added that Washington is “gravely concerned” over the safety of civilians trapped in the city and those fleeing to neighbouring areas amid escalating clashes.

“The RSF must stop engaging in retribution and ethnic violence; the tragedy in El Geneina must not be repeated,” it said.

“There isn't a viable military solution, and external military support only prolongs the conflict,” it added.

Thousands killed