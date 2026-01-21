The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has denounced Israel’s demolition of facilities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem as a “dangerous escalation.”
In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the bloc said the Israeli move constituted a “flagrant violation” of the United Nations Charter and relevant UN resolutions, as well as the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.
It said the targeting of the UNRWA headquarters was part of Israel’s attempts “to liquidate the refugee issue by undermining the existence of UNRWA and its vital role.”
The group stressed that the UNRWA stands witness to the international community’s commitment to Palestinian refugees and the protection of their rights under UN resolutions.
‘Occupying power’
It renewed its call on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to take necessary decisions and measures to protect UNRWA’s mandate, facilities and staff, and compel Israel, as the “occupying power,” to halt its violations and comply with its obligations under international law.
Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accompanied Israeli forces on Tuesday to demolish structures inside the UNRWA headquarters in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem.
The raid was the second on the compound in less than a month, following a similar incident on December 23, when Israeli forces raised their flag, prompting anger from the UN agency at the time.
UNRWA vacated the compound early last year after an Israeli government decision to ban the agency’s activities in occupied East Jerusalem under a law passed by the Knesset, ending its decades-long presence at the site.
UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.