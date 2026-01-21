The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has denounced Israel’s demolition of facilities of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) in occupied East Jerusalem as a “dangerous escalation.”

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the bloc said the Israeli move constituted a “flagrant violation” of the United Nations Charter and relevant UN resolutions, as well as the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice and the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

It said the targeting of the UNRWA headquarters was part of Israel’s attempts “to liquidate the refugee issue by undermining the existence of UNRWA and its vital role.”

The group stressed that the UNRWA stands witness to the international community’s commitment to Palestinian refugees and the protection of their rights under UN resolutions.

‘Occupying power’