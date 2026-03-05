US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects to have a personal say in choosing Iran’s next leader, comparing it to his role in selecting Venezuela’s post-Maduro leadership.

"I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela," Trump told Axios, dismissing Mojtaba Khamenei — the son of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a reported frontrunner to succeed him — as "a lightweight."

Trump made clear he would not accept a successor who continued the late supreme leader's policies, warning that this would drag the US back to war "in five years." "We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran," he said in a phone interview.

Iran has not yet announced a new supreme leader since Khamenei, alongside dozens of other senior Iranian officials, was killed after the launch of joint US-Israeli attacks on Saturday.