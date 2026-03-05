WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Trump demands role in choosing Iran's next leader, rejects Khamenei’s son
US president says he will not accept a successor who continues the late supreme leader's policies.
Trump demands role in choosing Iran's next leader, rejects Khamenei’s son
Trump demands say in picking Iran's next supreme leader, calls Khamenei's son 'unacceptable': Report / AA
March 5, 2026

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he expects to have a personal say in choosing Iran’s next leader, comparing it to his role in selecting Venezuela’s post-Maduro leadership.

"I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy (Rodriguez) in Venezuela," Trump told Axios, dismissing Mojtaba Khamenei — the son of slain Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and a reported frontrunner to succeed him — as "a lightweight."

Trump made clear he would not accept a successor who continued the late supreme leader's policies, warning that this would drag the US back to war "in five years." "We want someone who will bring harmony and peace to Iran," he said in a phone interview.

Iran has not yet announced a new supreme leader since Khamenei, alongside dozens of other senior Iranian officials, was killed after the launch of joint US-Israeli attacks on Saturday.

RECOMMENDED

Though he holds no formal public office, Mojtaba Khamenei is widely regarded as the most influential of Khamenei's children and was sanctioned by the US Treasury in 2019. He has also been linked to the Basij force used to suppress protests after Iran's disputed 2009 election.

Under Iran's Constitution, the 88-member Assembly of Experts is responsible for selecting a successor, while a temporary council assumes leadership duties in the interim.

RelatedTRT World - Iran forms interim Leadership Council with Arafi's appointment after Khamenei's killing
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israeli military detains 16 Palestinians during raids across occupied West Bank
Interceptor shortage? South Korea, US discuss possible relocation of Patriot missiles to Middle East
Indonesia threatens to exit Trump's Gaza board if Palestinians don't benefit
US not able to provide enough missiles for Gulf states and Ukraine: EU
China warns war with Iran could spread regionally after Azerbaijan attack
Gutsy Sri Lanka wins praise as it refuses to abandon Iranian sailors in distress
New era in trade: Turkish goods to gain 'Made in EU' label under proposed industrial plan
Living in limbo: Myanmar, Afghan hopeful scholars mourn UK study visa ban
Tokyo urges Iran to release two detained Japanese nationals
Spain says appealing to Trump 'completely useless' as frustration in EU grows
Israel launches fresh air strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, orders evacuations
Trump says currently not considering US ground troop deployment in Iran war
US House rejects bid to curb Trump's Iran war powers
No free ride for India's rise as Trump official says US won't let India become rival like China
Trump on rising gas prices during Iran war: 'If they rise, they rise' — report