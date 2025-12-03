TÜRKİYE
3 min read
Türkiye to begin oil and gas exploration in five Pakistani fields in 2026
The deals signed between the two countries grant Türkiye’s TPAO exploration rights in five Pakistani fields, paving the way for seismic surveys, drilling, and expanded cooperation in energy and mining, starting next year.
Türkiye to begin oil and gas exploration in five Pakistani fields in 2026
Alparslan Bayraktar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office. / AA
December 3, 2025

Türkiye will launch oil and natural gas exploration in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan beginning in 2026, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced during high-level meetings in Islamabad.

Bayraktar met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, and held separate talks with Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and Energy Minister for Electricity Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari. 

Following the meetings, Türkiye’s national oil company TPAO signed hydrocarbon exploration and production agreements with six Pakistani firms — Mari Energies, Fatima, OGDCL, PPL, Prime and GHPL — covering five blocks across the country.

Speaking after the signing ceremony, Bayraktar said the deals mark a “significant step” in expanding energy and mining cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad. 

“Türkiye has developed strong capabilities in oil and natural gas exploration in recent years. With these new partnerships, TPAO now holds licences in three offshore and two onshore fields in Pakistan,” he said.

Bayraktar confirmed that Türkiye will serve as operator in at least one offshore block and that seismic research vessels will be deployed to Pakistani waters in 2026. 

“We are very hopeful about the prospects here. Our goal is to begin operations next year, including seismic surveys in some fields and direct drilling in others. This will produce concrete results for Türkiye-Pakistan cooperation,” he said.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan–Türkiye relations: From spiritual amity to strategic partnership

Next step: mining projects

The minister noted that Ankara intends to extend the partnership beyond hydrocarbons. 

RECOMMENDED

Calling Pakistan “a country of significant mineral wealth,” Bayraktar said Türkiye’s state mining enterprises — MTAIC and Eti Maden — will soon begin active operations in the country.

“We made key decisions today. Similar to our work in Africa and Central Asia, we will move quickly into joint mining projects in Pakistan,” he said.

Energy partnership linked to $5B trade goal

Bayraktar emphasised that deepening cooperation in energy and mining is essential for meeting the bilateral target of raising trade volume to $5 billion, set by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his visit to Pakistan in February. 

He added that Türkiye and Pakistan, both major importers of oil products and LNG, are also exploring the possibility of joint procurement to create cost advantages.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye and Pakistan reaffirm support for Palestinian people

Agreements built on earlier groundwork

The latest deals in Islamabad build on a series of accords signed during Erdogan’s February visit, including agreements on hydrocarbon cooperation, energy transition and mining. 

A follow-up visit by Bayraktar in April paved the way for TPAO and Pakistan’s national companies to submit joint bids for offshore and onshore tenders — bids that have now materialised into formal exploration licenses.

“Pakistan is a country with which we share deep ties. We were received with exceptional hospitality, and we plan to return frequently as these projects move forward,” Bayraktar said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report