TÜRKİYE
Türkiye’s Erdogan discusses trade, counterterrorism cooperation with Iraqi PM Sudani
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani address bilateral ties, regional and global issues.
The Turkish president emphasised that increasing cooperation in the fight against terrorism would benefit both countries. / AA
10 hours ago

The Turkish president spoke by phone on Friday with the Iraqi prime minister to discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would continue taking steps to strengthen relations with Iraq in multiple fields, particularly trade.

The Turkish president also emphasised that increasing cooperation in the fight against terrorism would benefit both countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s April 2024 visit to Iraq marked a turning point in bilateral ties.

During the visit, 27 agreements and memoranda were signed in areas including security, trade, transboundary waters, agriculture, culture, and transport, strengthening the legal foundations of the bilateral partnership.

Significant progress has been achieved in institutionalising cooperation through the joint permanent committees established under the Strategic Framework Agreement for Joint Cooperation, one of the key documents signed during Erdogan’s visit.

In the period that followed, high-level political and technical contacts intensified further.

With Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s official visit to Türkiye in May 2025, the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held, and 11 strategic documents were signed.

SOURCE:AA
