The Turkish president spoke by phone on Friday with the Iraqi prime minister to discuss bilateral ties, as well as regional and global developments, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

During the call with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara would continue taking steps to strengthen relations with Iraq in multiple fields, particularly trade.

The Turkish president also emphasised that increasing cooperation in the fight against terrorism would benefit both countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s April 2024 visit to Iraq marked a turning point in bilateral ties.

During the visit, 27 agreements and memoranda were signed in areas including security, trade, transboundary waters, agriculture, culture, and transport, strengthening the legal foundations of the bilateral partnership.