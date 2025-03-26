WORLD
Peru’s next presidential election to be held in April 2026
Dina Boluarte, Peru’s first female president, seeks to end era of impeachments, presidential turnover, restore stability
March 26, 2025

President Dina Boluarte announced Tuesday that presidential elections in Peru will be held April 12.

The head of state said the elections will mark the end of “instability” that has contributed to increased insecurity and social polarisation in the country in recent years.

“We will ensure an electoral process with all the guarantees that democracy deserves,” said Boluarte. “The government I lead commits to maintaining absolute neutrality and impartiality, guaranteeing the unquestionable results of this electoral process,” she said, assuring that the elections will be “democratic, clean, transparent, and orderly.”

Peruvians will head to the polls to elect their next president, as well as deputies, senators and representatives to the Andean Parliament. In the past six years, Peru has seen six different presidents, a consequence of deep political instability.

The Constitution grants Congress the authority to remove a president if two-thirds of its members vote to declare the head of state has a “moral incapacity.”

Former President Pedro Castillo became the subject of several investigations alleging his involvement in corruption.

On December 7, 2022, as Congress prepared for a third impeachment attempt, Castillo attempted to pre-empt the action by announcing the dissolution of parliament and the formation of an “exceptional emergency government” that would rule by decree until a new Congress could be elected to frame a new Constitution.

Congress swiftly responded by holding an emergency session the same day, voting overwhelmingly to remove Castillo from office. Congress replaced him with Vice President Dina Boluarte, who became Peru’s first female president.

Castillo was subsequently arrested on charges of “rebellion and conspiracy” while attempting to flee to the Mexican Embassy.

