US President Donald Trump has vowed to immediately remove homeless people from Washington DC and relocate them "far from the capital" as part of efforts to make the city safer.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital," Trump wrote on social media on Sunday.

He promised swift action would transform Washington, saying: "I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before."

While offering relocation for the homeless, Trump threatened criminals with imprisonment. "The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong," he said.

Trump compared the initiative to border enforcement, claiming success in reducing immigration flows to "ZERO in the last few months."

"This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK," he wrote.