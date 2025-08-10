WORLD
Trump vows to remove homeless 'far from the capital' Washington DC
US president threatens criminals with imprisonment, compares initiative to his border policy.
Trump compared the initiative to border enforcement. / AA
August 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump has vowed to immediately remove homeless people from Washington DC and relocate them "far from the capital" as part of efforts to make the city safer.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital," Trump wrote on social media on Sunday.

He promised swift action would transform Washington, saying: "I'm going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before."

While offering relocation for the homeless, Trump threatened criminals with imprisonment. "The Criminals, you don't have to move out. We're going to put you in jail where you belong," he said.

Trump compared the initiative to border enforcement, claiming success in reducing immigration flows to "ZERO in the last few months."

"This will be easier — Be prepared! There will be no 'MR. NICE GUY.' We want our Capital BACK," he wrote.

Trump announced on Saturday that a news conference on Monday would "essentially, stop violent crime in Washington, D.C.," calling it "one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World."

Official figures for the DC Metropolitan Police Department show crime down in 2025.

Violent crime dropped 26 percent this year so far year-on-year. Homicide dropped 12 percent, and assaults with a dangerous weapon are down 20 percent.

Trump’s announcement coincides with Justice Department action against "sanctuary jurisdictions", including Washington DC, for limiting cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
