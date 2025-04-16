WAR ON GAZA
Putin thanks Hamas for 'humanitarian act' after releasing Russian national from Gaza
Putin's move comes in contrast to the US and Israel's claims that Hamas is refusing to release the hostages, a claim refuted by the captives themselves.
Russian news agencies said Putin also presented flowers to Trufanov's mother, Elena, and his fiancee, Sapir Cohen, who were also among some 250 hostages. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed gratitude towards Hamas after releasing a Russian national from Palestine’s Gaza.

Meeting in the Kremlin with Russian national Aleksandr Trufanov and his family, who was recently freed, Putin credited Russia's longstanding ties with the Palestinian people on Wednesday for enabling Trufanov's release.

"Certainly, we'll do everything possible to replicate such successes frequently, ensuring that all those still suffering similar hardships regain their freedom," Putin said.

Expressing gratitude to Palestinian group Hamas for releasing Trufanov, Putin made no political assessment of the broader situation in the region.

"I think we have to express gratitude to the political leadership of Hamas for listening to our appeal and committing this humanitarian act — you were freed. I would like to congratulate you on that," he said.

Russian news agencies said Putin also presented flowers to Trufanov's mother, Elena, and his fiancee, Sapir Cohen, who were also among some 250 hostages.

US, Israel's hypocrisy

Putin's move comes in stark contrast to the US and Israel's claims that Hamas is refusing to release the hostages, a claim refuted by the captives themselves.

On Wednesday, Palestinian resistance group Islamic Jihad released a video of Rom Braslavski, an Israeli-German captive, in which he slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his relentless bombardment of besieged Gaza.

"Where are you?" Braslavski asked, denouncing Netanyahu for not delivering on his promise to release the hostages.

He also called out notorious National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for opposing any ceasefire and hostage deal.

Earlier in the week, Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander slammed President Donald Trump for believing Netanyahu's lies.

"Everyone lied — my people, the Israeli government, the army, and the US administration," Alexander said.

He recalled that Hamas was willing to release a few weeks ago, but Netanyahu refused and decided to end the ceasefire and resume his genocidal war.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
