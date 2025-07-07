New York City-based Columbia University’s board of trustees met to discuss the terms of a potential agreement with the Trump administration to restore at least part of the institution’s federal funding, said people familiar with the matter.

According to two of the sources, recent versions of a potential agreement between the university and the administration have not included a consent decree, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

The government task force initially aimed to place the university under a consent decree as a way to ensure the university complied with federal guidelines related to combating antisemitism on campus, which would have assigned a federal judge to oversee Columbia’s compliance.

More recent discussions, however, have considered appointing a monitor or external observer with less authority than a federal judge, the newspaper added.

People familiar with the negotiations say the terms being discussed include restoring at least a portion of Columbia’s federal funding, but the exact details are still being finalised, and the deal could still fall through.

For months, the Ivy League university has been engaged in a standoff with the Trump administration over the fate of its federal funding and institutional autonomy.

‘We must maintain our autonomy’