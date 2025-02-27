TÜRKİYE
1 min read
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on his birthday
President Erdogan receives birthday congratulations from several world leaders including those from Serbia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Greece, Uzbekistan, UAE, and Italy during a series of phone calls.
00:00
World leaders congratulate Erdogan on his birthday
The conversations, which also addressed bilateral relations and regional issues, highlighted Türkiye's diplomatic engagement across different regions and political spheres. / AA Archive
February 27, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has received birthday congratulations from multiple world leaders during a series of diplomatic telephone conversations, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

The conversations, which also addressed bilateral relations and regional issues, highlighted Türkiye's diplomatic engagement across different regions and political spheres.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic was among those who extended his congratulations during a call that focused on strengthening relations between Türkiye and Serbia.

President Erdogan expressed hope for the swift formation of a new government in Serbia and conveyed his commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish leader also emphasised expectations for increased cooperation in defence industry projects and expressed concern regarding Vucic's recent car accident on February 8th, offering his well-wishes for recovery.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev similarly congratulated President Erdogan during their conversation about bilateral ties and regional matters, reinforcing the historically strong alliance between the two nations.

The birthday wishes continued with calls from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Sudan restores Khartoum as capital after nearly three years of war
Over 100 security members killed in Iran unrest: media reports
Iran vows to strike back if US attacks
Russia, Ukraine report casualties, damage to infrastructure amid overnight drone attacks
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
Israel on high alert for possibility of US military action against Iran, sources say
Bangladesh seeks to join international force in Gaza
Myanmar votes in second phase of military-run election
Trump orders commanders to draw up Greenland invasion plan: Report
Man charged with first-degree murder after killing six, including child, in Mississippi
Trump says already making Venezuela 'rich, safe again'
Israel kills 3 Palestinians in Gaza in latest violation of ceasefire
Egypt beat defending champions Ivory Coast 3-2 to reach AFCON semi-finals
Trump wades into Iran protests with 'ready to help' jibe
Protesters raise pre-1979 Iranian flag at Tehran's London embassy