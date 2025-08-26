Israeli army forces stormed a village in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria in an overnight raid, local media has said.

According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV, the Israeli troops raided the Suwaisa village, fired flare shells in the sky, and carried out searches in the area amid confrontations from the residents.

A young citizen was detained by the army forces, the channel said.

The overnight attack becomes the 4th Israeli raid in August on Quneitra, which is located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said through the X that the Israeli army “will remain at the peak of Mount Hermon and in the security zone.”

He claimed that the army’s presence is necessary to “protect the Golan and Galilee settlements,” and the Druze community in Syria.