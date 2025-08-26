WORLD
2 min read
Israeli forces raid a southern Syrian town near the occupied Golan Heights in an overnight attack
Local media reported that Israeli army forces advanced into the Quneitra countryside, an area located in the disengagement zone.
Israeli forces raid a southern Syrian town near the occupied Golan Heights in an overnight attack
Israeli forces raid southern Syria town near Golan Heights in overnight attack / Reuters
August 26, 2025

Israeli army forces stormed a village in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria in an overnight raid, local media has said.

According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV, the Israeli troops raided the Suwaisa village, fired flare shells in the sky, and carried out searches in the area amid confrontations from the residents.

A young citizen was detained by the army forces, the channel said.

The overnight attack becomes the 4th Israeli raid in August on Quneitra, which is located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said through the X that the Israeli army “will remain at the peak of Mount Hermon and in the security zone.”

He claimed that the army’s presence is necessary to “protect the Golan and Galilee settlements,” and the Druze community in Syria.

RECOMMENDED

For the past seven months, the Israeli army has occupied Mount Hermon (Jabal al-Sheikh) and a 15-kilometre- (9.3.-mile-) wide security strip in parts of southern Syria, controlling more than 40,000 Syrians inside the seized buffer zone.

After the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Syria.

The new Syrian administration, in place since late December 2024, has not posed any threat to Israel, yet the Israeli military has repeatedly crossed into Syrian territory and carried out airstrikes that killed civilians and destroyed Syria's military sites and infrastructure.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel wants peace with Lebanon, Syria but vows to keep occupied Golan Heights

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
China voices 'deep concern' as Israeli strikes hit Gaza despite ceasefire
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power