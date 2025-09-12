Türkiye’s growing engagement in Asia has taken another step forward with National Defence Minister Yasar Guler’s ongoing official visit to Vietnam.

The two-day trip, which began on Thursday, features high-level talks in Hanoi and is viewed as part of Ankara’s broader “Asia Anew” initiative, launched in 2019 to expand political, economic, and security ties across the region.

Guler, who is in the country at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Giang, began his trip on Thursday by visiting the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in the capital Hanoi and paying respect to the founding father of the Southeast Asian country.

Subsequently, the Turkish minister was welcomed with a military ceremony at the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence by Giang. After the welcoming ceremony, Guler held a bilateral meeting with Giang, accompanied by delegations from both sides.

According to Vietnam News, Giang said Guler’s visit represents a concrete step toward carrying out commitments on strengthening defence cooperation made in the Vietnam–Türkiye Joint Statement during Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official trip to Türkiye in November 2023.

He emphasised that nearly 50 years since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1978, the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries have continued to grow, with significant potential for further collaboration, especially in defence.

Guler also visited the Turkish Embassy in Hanoi, where he was briefed on ongoing activities. Guler was later received by Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, to whom he conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Renewed focus on Asia

Analysts say Guler’s Vietnam visit underscores a deliberate effort by Türkiye to strengthen partnerships with emerging powers in Southeast Asia. They note that the move reflects one of the country’s most significant foreign policy recalibrations in recent decades.

“Türkiye’s declaration of its renewed focus on Asia was one of the most important breaks from its traditional foreign policy patterns,” says Ismail Ermagan, a professor of international relations at the Istanbul Medeniyet University, describing the 2019 Asia Anew initiative as a turning point.

“For decades, Ankara’s efforts were largely invested in the European Union accession process, but when these efforts failed to bear fruit, the Turkish state began to look more globally,” he explains.

“Over the past two decades, Türkiye launched concentrated initiatives focused on different regions – 2005 as the ‘Year of Africa’, 2006 as the ‘Year of Latin America’, and finally 2019 as the ‘Year of Asia’,” Ermagan tells TRT World, noting that this approach “shows a deliberate strategy to expand representation and influence beyond the immediate neighbourhood.”

Guler’s visit to Vietnam is part of a longer trajectory in which Türkiye is striving to embed itself more firmly in Asia-Pacific structures, says Ermagan.

He emphasises that in the past, Türkiye’s relations with countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia were “almost non-existent”, yet there was considerable interest in Türkiye across these societies.

He notes that through reciprocal visits by leaders, relations have steadily improved.

“In Southeast Asia, Türkiye was virtually absent in places like Laos, Cambodia, or Myanmar,” he says. “Now, through education, cultural diplomacy, and defence industry cooperation, Ankara is trying to correct that imbalance.”

Lokman Karadag, an Asia specialist, frames the Asia Anew initiative within a broader strategic calculation. “It’s a key and deliberate strategy in Türkiye’s foreign policy,” he tells TRT World.

“This isn’t about abandoning the West. Türkiye remains a NATO member and continues to have deep-seated ties with Europe and the United States. But it also recognises the rising economic and political weight of Asia and is proactively diversifying its partnerships,” explains Karadag.

“It’s not a zero-sum game of choosing East over West. Rather, it’s about strategic autonomy and avoiding dependence on a single bloc,” he notes.

In this context, Guler’s visit to Vietnam becomes particularly symbolic. Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region, with a population of over 100 million and significant investments in technology and industry.

As Ermagan points out, “Vietnam is among the most strategically important states in Southeast Asia’s security architecture and technological development. Türkiye’s presence there is not only timely but also necessary if Ankara wishes to expand its reach in the region.”