BIZTECH
2 min read
Türkiye aims for over $2B in exports to Syria after new trade accord
The Turkish Exporters’ Assembly says a partnership agreement with chambers of commerce in Damascus and Aleppo aims to boost trade, after exports rose nearly 50 percent to $1.2B in the first seven months of the year.
Türkiye aims for over $2B in exports to Syria after new trade accord
“We expect Turkish exports to Syria to reach above $2 billion by the end of the year,” an official says. / Photo: AA / AA
August 13, 2025

Türkiye is aiming to reach over $2 billion in exports to neighbouring Syria after signing a new comprehensive partnership agreement, the chair of the Syrian board of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) said in a statement.

Celal Kadooglu said on Wednesday that a deal with the Damascus and Aleppo chambers of commerce was signed, while the Syrian board of TIM met with a delegation from the country’s Economy and Industry Ministry to discuss Turkish-Syrian trade relations and investment.

“Our ministry is trying to replace the free trade agreement between Türkiye and Syria that has not been implemented since 2011 (when the civil war began) with a much more comprehensive agreement,” he said. “Turkish exports to Syria rose 49.3 percent to over $1.2 billion in the first seven months of the year.”

“We expect Turkish exports to Syria to reach above $2 billion by the end of the year,” he added.

RECOMMENDED

Kadooglu said that the grain sector maintained its leading position among total imports but there has been significant activity in the chemical, aquatic, and animal products sectors, as well as in the electrical and electronic goods industry.

“We will participate in the 62nd Damascus International Fair to be held on August 27–September 5 with our Turkish booth,” he said. “We believe this event will present opportunities for mutual investments.”

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'