Palestinian group Hamas on Thursday said that the threats made by US President Donald Trump demanding the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza are complicating ceasefire efforts and encouraging Israel to backtrack on the agreement.

"These threats complicate matters regarding the ceasefire agreement and encourage the occupation government (Israel) to refrain from implementing its terms," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu.

He reiterated that there is a signed ceasefire agreement with Washington as one of its mediators which includes the release of all Israeli prisoners in Gaza over its three stages.

"Hamas implemented all its obligations under phase one (of the agreement), but Israel is avoiding entering phase two," Qassem added.

"The US administration is required to pressure the occupation to enter negotiations for the second phase, as stipulated in the ceasefire agreement," the Hamas spokesman said.

On Wednesday, Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas demanding the immediate release of all hostages held in Gaza and threatening severe consequences if it does not comply.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he said in a post on his Truth Social platform.