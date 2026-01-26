Gold price continued its record rally on Monday, surpassing the $5,000 level for the first time, buoyed by persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty that continued to drive demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold rose about 2.2 percent to $5,090.8 an ounce as of 0700GMT, after touching an all-time high of $5,111.11 earlier in the session. Prices gained about 9.1 percent over the week.

Gold has surged roughly 84 percent over the past 12 months and about 17 percent since the start of the year, supported by heightened trade and geopolitical tensions as well as interest rate cuts by major central banks.

Related TRT World - Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high

Silver also advanced, rising 4.6 percent to $107.6 an ounce, after reaching a record high of $109.46. Silver prices have jumped more than 252 percent over the past year.