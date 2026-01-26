TRADE & ECONOMY
2 min read
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Demand for safe-haven assets boosted market jitters over US foreign policy moves and worldwide risks.
Gold soars past $5,000 level for first time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty
Gold soars past $5,000 level for 1st time amid geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty / Reuters
January 26, 2026

Gold price continued its record rally on Monday, surpassing the $5,000 level for the first time, buoyed by persistent geopolitical and economic uncertainty that continued to drive demand for safe-haven assets.

Spot gold rose about 2.2 percent to $5,090.8 an ounce as of 0700GMT, after touching an all-time high of $5,111.11 earlier in the session. Prices gained about 9.1 percent over the week.

Gold has surged roughly 84 percent over the past 12 months and about 17 percent since the start of the year, supported by heightened trade and geopolitical tensions as well as interest rate cuts by major central banks.

RelatedTRT World - Global trade war fears hammer global stocks, send gold to record high

Silver also advanced, rising 4.6 percent to $107.6 an ounce, after reaching a record high of $109.46. Silver prices have jumped more than 252 percent over the past year.

RECOMMENDED

Market participants pointed to renewed geopolitical concerns as a key driver, including US President Donald Trump's demands over Greenland.

Adding to market unease, Trump's remarks about the situation in Iran also heightened uncertainty.

Also, Trump threatened Saturday to impose 100 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods entering America if Ottawa reaches a trade agreement with Beijing.

"If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100 percent tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the USA," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

RelatedTRT World - Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
SOURCE:AA
Explore
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15
Seoul reports new 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in duck farm, season tally rises to 43
NATO launches 'Arctic Sentry' to boost presence in High North
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Palestinian musical trio set for Ramadan tour in Türkiye