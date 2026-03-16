As gravediggers prepared new burial plots for those killed in the US-Israeli attack on Iran, Marzia Razaei wept for her son Arfan Shamei, who died in a blast at a military training camp days before he was due home on leave.

The war that began on February 28 with a blitz of air strikes on Tehran and other cities has killed more than 1,300 Iranians so far, according to Iranian officials, and plunged the Middle East into crisis.

Tears streamed down Razaei's face and she stared vacantly, hugging a large portrait of Shamei, 23, her voice breaking with grief as she recalled her last conversation with him when they discussed his coming trip back home to his family.

"I hadn't seen him for two months," she said, adding that his last day before heading home was meant to have been Monday, the day Reuters met her.

He was to have been married soon afterwards and the trip home was part of the preparations for the wedding.

My son used to be scared of the dark. Marzia Razaei, whose son was killed in the US-Israeli attack on Iran

Shamei was killed in a blast at his training camp in Kermanshah in western Iran on March 4 that turned his tent into a ball of flame and left his body so charred that Razaei was not able to see it.

"My son used to be scared of the dark," she said, sitting in front of his grave in the massive Behesht-e Zahra cemetery that sprawls across a large area just south of Tehran, the rain drizzling steadily around her.

Families' grief and anger