Israeli officials are reportedly preparing to seize another aid flotilla heading to Gaza, amid fears of potential clashes with activists on board, Israeli media said.

Channel 13 reported that the Israeli army and intelligence agencies are on heightened alert and preparing for an attack against the flotilla, which set sail from Italy and is carrying dozens of activists.

Intelligence sources told the broadcaster that the expected confrontation could prove "more complicated" than last week’s assault, in which Israeli forces seized the Global Sumud Flotilla that included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

Flotilla approaching Gaza

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), which organised the latest mission, said its nine-boat convoy is now 150 nautical miles (277 kilometres) from Gaza’s coast.

"Our flotilla is now within 150 nautical miles of Gaza’s coast, nearing the zone where earlier Freedom Flotilla Coalition and Global Sumud Flotilla missions faced attacks from Israel," the coalition said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

The convoy, known as the "Thousand Madleens" mission, carries around 100 people and aims to deliver humanitarian aid and challenge Israel’s 18-year blockade of Gaza.