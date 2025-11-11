WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli Knesset advances bills on death penalty for Palestinians, shutdown of foreign media
Far-right government pushes controversial measures targeting Palestinian prisoners and foreign outlets as critics warn of deepening authoritarianism.
Israeli Knesset advances bills on death penalty for Palestinians, shutdown of foreign media
Israel’s Knesset advances bills on death penalty for Palestinians and permanent shutdown of foreign media. / AP
November 11, 2025

Israel’s parliament [Knesset] has advanced two contentious bills — one allowing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners and another empowering the government to permanently shut down foreign media outlets without court approval.

Both measures, pushed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s far-right allies, passed initial readings in the Knesset and now move to a committee for further debate before final approval.

The first bill, proposed by the National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Jewish Power party, would permit executions of Palestinian prisoners accused of killing Israeli citizens "motivated by hatred or intent to harm Israel."

It passed its first reading by 39 votes to 16 out of 120 lawmakers.

The notorious minister hailed the result on X, calling it "a historic moment" and claiming his party had "promised and delivered."

Human rights groups condemned the proposal, warning that it specifically targets Palestinians and deepens Israel’s entrenched system of discrimination in the occupied territories.

The session saw a heated exchange between Arab lawmaker Ayman Odeh and Ben-Gvir that nearly turned physical, underscoring growing tensions in the Knesset.

If enacted, the law would mark the first time Israel has introduced capital punishment since the 1962 execution of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann.

RECOMMENDED

Media restrictions

The same day, lawmakers also advanced a bill to make permanent the so-called "Al Jazeera Law," which currently allows the government to temporarily shut down foreign media outlets deemed to "harm Israel’s security."

The new measure, introduced by Likud legislator Ariel Kallner, would strip judicial oversight and allow closures even in peacetime. It passed its preliminary reading with 50 votes in favour and 41 against.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi urged the Knesset to pass the bill quickly, saying the temporary measure had expired.

Legal experts, however, warned that the move undermines press freedom and could violate constitutional principles.

The original law was enacted in April 2024 after Netanyahu’s government ordered the closure of Al Jazeera’s bureau in Israel over its coverage of the genocidal war in Gaza.

Critics say both bills reflect a growing authoritarian streak in Israel’s leadership amid ongoing military assaults and mass arrests of Palestinians.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Here's a look into Türkiye's deepening ties with Saudi Arabia as Erdogan heads to Riyadh
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links