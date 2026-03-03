WORLD
2 min read
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
NATO chief Mark Rutte, however, says the alliance remains vigilant amid rising tensions in the Middle East.
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
NATO Secretary General Rutte visits North Macedonia / Reuters
March 3, 2026

NATO is not involved in the latest escalation in the Middle East, but Iran's growing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities pose a threat not only to the region but also to Europe, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in Skopje, Rutte stressed that the alliance remains vigilant amid rising tensions.

"NATO is not itself involved," Rutte said, responding to a question on recent developments in the Middle East.

Rutte claimed Iran is "an exporter of chaos," accusing it of being responsible for "terrorist attacks and assassination attempts" over decades.

Tension has escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

RECOMMENDED

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US assets.

Rutte underlined the need for allies to increase defence spending and boost production to meet capability targets and fully resource NATO's plans, activities and missions.

"This is no time to be complacent; all allies have to do more," he said, noting that increased investment in defence would result in greater security, economic growth and jobs.

Rutte added that NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues to play a key role in ensuring lasting security for all communities in Kosovo and that the alliance will ensure the mission remains "robust and fit for purpose."

Siljanovska-Davkova said the membership of the Western Balkans in the European Union is the greatest investment for the security of Europe and the region.

RelatedTRT World - Iran strikes back at Israel and US-linked sites across the region amid escalating war
SOURCE:AA
Explore
9,000 Americans flee Middle East since US-Israel war on Iran began
Regime change push in Iran will trigger 'far more dangerous scenarios' in region: Türkiye's Fidan
Trump denounces Starmer over Iran strike hesitation
Trump threatens total trade cut with Spain over Iran strike row
Merz meets Trump as Germany backs US-Israel strikes on Iran but seeks day after plan
By Sadiq S Bhat
Türkiye's Erdogan decries collapse of rules-based global order
In pictures: Iran holds mass funeral for 165 schoolgirls, staff killed in US-Israeli strike
Iran won't automatically collapse after Khamenei's death: last Shah's widow
EU steps up citizen evacuations amid escalating US-Israel-Iran conflict
In pictures: UNESCO‑listed Golestan Palace in Tehran damaged in US‑Israeli strikes
NATO not involved in US-Israeli war on Iran: Rutte
Iran rules out US talks after joint strikes, vows sole focus on defence
UN demands probe after deadly strike hits Iranian primary school
Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon violates UN resolution: UNIFIL
Türkiye working to resolve problems through 'peace-oriented diplomacy': Erdogan