NATO is not involved in the latest escalation in the Middle East, but Iran's growing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities pose a threat not only to the region but also to Europe, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a joint press conference with North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova in Skopje, Rutte stressed that the alliance remains vigilant amid rising tensions.
"NATO is not itself involved," Rutte said, responding to a question on recent developments in the Middle East.
Rutte claimed Iran is "an exporter of chaos," accusing it of being responsible for "terrorist attacks and assassination attempts" over decades.
Tension has escalated across the region since the US and Israel launched a large-scale attack on Iran on Saturday, killing nearly 800 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries that are home to US assets.
Rutte underlined the need for allies to increase defence spending and boost production to meet capability targets and fully resource NATO's plans, activities and missions.
"This is no time to be complacent; all allies have to do more," he said, noting that increased investment in defence would result in greater security, economic growth and jobs.
Rutte added that NATO's Kosovo Force (KFOR) continues to play a key role in ensuring lasting security for all communities in Kosovo and that the alliance will ensure the mission remains "robust and fit for purpose."
Siljanovska-Davkova said the membership of the Western Balkans in the European Union is the greatest investment for the security of Europe and the region.