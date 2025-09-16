Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been taken to a hospital in Brasilia after feeling sick, according to his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro.

The younger Bolsonaro said on Tuesday his father experienced "severe hiccups, vomiting, and low blood pressure."

He confirmed that his father was taken to the hospital in an "emergency" and was accompanied by prison guards from his home in the capital city.

"I ask for everyone's prayers that it is nothing serious," he said.

A house arrest order issued by Federal Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes allows Bolsonaro to seek emergency medical care, but requires him to provide medical proof for his release within 24 hours.

Lawyers for Bolsonaro are expected to put his ill health forward as an argument in a plea for house arrest, rather than obliging him to serve the sentence in a detention centre.