Washington, DC — Over the weekend in London, European leaders gathered with a single goal — to find a path to peace in Ukraine. Officials were careful to downplay any suggestion that the combative February 28 White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump had inflicted real damage on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), but the unease was palpable.

Behind closed doors and beneath carefully worded statements, one question refused to fade: Can NATO endure when its most powerful member sends mixed signals about its commitment?

Trump, as always, didn't hold back. Upset by the Ukrainian leader's remarks on the bleak prospects of peace with Moscow, he took to Truth Social, declaring, "This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelenskyy, and America will not put up with it for much longer!"

Intended to project strength, experts say it signalled something else — a widening rift between Washington and Kiev and, by extension, a crack in NATO's unity.

Pierre Moreau, a Brussels-based NATO observer, tells TRT World, "This kind of language chips away at the trust that holds alliances together. It makes you wonder if the post-World War II security order can survive today’s political chaos."

Meanwhile, the UK and France are pushing ahead with their own version of a "coalition of the willing," a strategy aimed at securing an eventual ceasefire in Ukraine. That includes plans for deploying military assets and, if needed, boots on the ground — a move that hints at growing European frustration with waiting on Washington.

Paris has moved a step further and declared possibility of using its nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats, amid concerns over potential US disengagement.

"It's a signal that some European leaders are preparing for a future where they can't always rely on the US," Moreau adds.

That uncertainty has been creeping into the conversation for years, but it’s becoming harder to ignore. Republican Senator Mike Lee, never shy about his views, recently posted: "It's time to leave NATO and the UN." Elon Musk, Trump's key ally and the world’s richest man, in his usual casual style, replied, "I agree."

It is easy to dismiss such remarks as online bluster, but when prominent figures openly question NATO’s relevance, the debate takes on a new weight.

Moreau notes, "When this kind of rhetoric goes mainstream, it tells you there's a shift happening. Some in Washington see NATO as a Cold War relic rather than an indispensable alliance."

Trump's criticism of bloc

During the campaign, Trump shocked the NATO bloc with his remark that Russia should "do whatever the hell it wants" to alliance partners that don't meet military spending targets.

Trump has long complained about European allies relying too much on the US in NATO and even questioned the value to Washington of being in the military bloc.

In his first term, his criticism of the bloc forced the majority of NATO states to spend at least 2 percent of their gross domestic product on building up their militaries.

Trump recently upped that demand to 5 percent of GDP while criticising European allies and showing readiness to cement ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He has halted US military aid to Ukraine and also paused intelligence sharing with Kiev.

"The US remains a key player in NATO, but Europe will have to take on more responsibility for regional security — especially as Washington focuses more on its strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific," Jennifer M Ramos, a professor of political science and international relations at Loyola Marymount University, tells TRT World.

Inside NATO headquarters, there is little patience for such talk.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking after a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels recently, made it clear that allies need to step up.

"Doing more means spending more money, contributing more guns, missiles, troops and hardware," he said.

The message wasn't just for European allies — it was also aimed at an American audience increasingly wary of overseas commitments.

"There's frustration on both sides. Europe has long relied on the US for security, but with the signals coming from Washington, there's a growing push for more European autonomy," Moreau quips.