Eurasia is no longer just a geopolitical chessboard where great powers compete; it has become the workshop where a new global order is being built from the ground up.

In recent years, the supercontinent has witnessed a flurry of flexible coalitions, cross-regional summits, and infrastructure projects that bypass old hierarchies.

What might look like chaos – overlapping summits, rival trade routes, shifting alliances – is actually an emerging pattern of order through negotiation and development.

Eurasia today serves as a laboratory for global multipolarity: an early glimpse of how world politics might operate in a more decentralised, multipolar era.

From multilateralism to minilateralism

One key trend across Eurasia is a shift from traditional multilateralism to nimble “minilateral” groupings.

These minilateral formats are more agile and interest-driven, allowing nations to cooperate on specific goals without requiring broad ideological alignment.

In practice, legitimacy and problem-solving flow through targeted coalitions instead of universal treaties.

A prominent and recent example is the first-ever EU–Central Asia Summit , held in April 2025, which builds on Germany’s earlier Z5+1 initiative and is followed by Italy’s 5+1 format.

In September 2023, former US president Joe Biden, for the first time, convened a joint meeting with all five Central Asian presidents in the “C5+1” format.

This inaugural C5+1 leaders’ summit focused on practical cooperation , from counterterrorism to trade and critical minerals, rather than grand ideological rhetoric.

It underscored how even a superpower like the US engages through specific regional formats instead of blanket policies.

Besides the major powers, others are also creating minilateral coalitions.

For example, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) + Central Asia held its first summit in 2023, followed by a second in 2024.

Similarly, formats like a proposed “3+3” Caucasus platform, the three South Caucasus countries plus Russia, Türkiye, and Iran, have been discussed to address regional conflicts and projects, illustrating the general trend toward focused engagements.

The rise of multilateralism indicates a wider global transition.

During the Cold War and its aftermath, the region’s affairs were structured around big alliances or global institutions; today, as power diffuses, many countries prefer flexible alignments over fixed alliances.

These smaller groups can respond faster and tailor solutions to specific issues, whether it’s coordinating disaster relief, building a railway, or negotiating a ceasefire.

Agency of regional actors

Another striking feature of Eurasia’s emerging order is the growing agency of regional middle powers, especially the nations of Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

These countries are actively shaping outcomes by pursuing multi-vector foreign policies and balancing relationships on their own terms.

For decades, states like Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan or Azerbaijan have learned to protect their sovereignty through carefully balanced engagement with external actors practising what scholars call a multi-vectored approach.

Now, as global rivalry intensifies, these strategies are paying off with greater freedom of manoeuvre.

These states have long avoided putting all their eggs in one basket; they welcome investments and security ties from Russia, China, the US, Europe, the Gulf, and others simultaneously.

In response to the war in Ukraine, Central Asian governments refrained from aligning uncritically with Russia, opting for neutrality on sanctions and diversifying their external partnerships to ease reliance on Moscow.

Rather than isolating themselves, they have become more open, reaching out to the Gulf states, South Asia, and East Asia to expand their strategic options.

In the South Caucasus, a similar logic is at work. Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia have found that the entrance of new players, such as China, India, the US, European states, or Arab states, gives them more room to manoeuvre.

The recent Washington-brokered deal illustrates this: Azerbaijan secured backing for the Zangezur corridor, while Armenia gained recognition of its growing significance through a more pragmatic stance.

Overall, the agency of these regional actors means Eurasia is not a simple arena for great-power competition, but a complex bargaining table where the local players wield real influence.

Eurasia is demonstrating that even in a landscape of giants, the nimble steps of regional actors can significantly shape the dance.

Connectivity as Destiny