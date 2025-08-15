TÜRKİYE
'Gaza has no time to lose': Erdogan calls for urgent action to prevent total humanitarian collapse
In an opinion piece, Erdogan says Türkiye is working through the UN and OIC to push for a ceasefire and continue its mediation efforts between Palestinian groups.
“History is bearing witness to those who took action and to those who turned away from the cruelty in Gaza,” President Erdogan said / AP
August 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the world to act to stop the war in Gaza, warning the territory is nearing “total humanitarian collapse” amid Israeli attacks, in an opinion piece he wrote for Al Jazeera.

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran announced the article’s publication on the Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal.

In the article, titled “The conscience of humanity is being tested in Gaza” and published on Thursday in English and Arabic, Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out “a systematic policy of annihilation” against Palestinians.

“Hunger, thirst, and the threat of epidemic disease are propelling Gaza towards a total humanitarian collapse,” Erdogan wrote. “To date, more than 61,000 Palestinians—the majority of them women and children—have been killed in Israeli attacks.”

He said Ankara continues to push for a ceasefire at the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation while mediating between Palestinian groups.

'West's double standards'

“The West’s double standards — rushing to act in other crises while adopting an ambivalent approach to Gaza — undermine the credibility of an international order supposedly founded on principles and rules,” Erdogan wrote.

He said the swift global mobilisation over Ukraine had not been matched for Gaza, allowing Israel to act “without the slightest sanction.”

Erdogan outlined Türkiye’s ongoing humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, including aid deliveries, medical evacuations, and mediation between Palestinian groups, often in coordination with Qatar. He reiterated his statement at last month’s NATO summit that “Gaza has no time to lose” and again said Israel’s actions as “genocide.”

The president warned that the conflict risks destabilising the wider region, heightening tensions between Israel and Iran, and fuelling displacement, radicalisation and threats to energy security. He called for an immediate ceasefire, the opening of humanitarian corridors, and international mechanisms to protect civilians.

'War targets those who pursue truth'

Erdogan said the reconstruction of Gaza must ensure rights to education, healthcare, infrastructure and political representation, and stressed that lasting peace depends on recognising an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.

“History is bearing witness to those who took action and to those who turned away from the cruelty in Gaza,” Erdogan said. “The future of humanity will be shaped by the courage of the steps we take today.”

The president said the events in Gaza also show that “war targets those who pursue truth,” noting that numerous journalists have been killed while reporting from the conflict zone.

“The losses suffered by Al Jazeera, in particular, rank among the most brutal assaults on press freedom and the right to information,” he said, adding that the deaths of these “courageous individuals” are “a profound loss for us all” and that their memory “will remain a symbol of the pursuit of justice.”

