Suffering massive losses in US-Israeli strikes, Iran has resorted to retaliatory attacks on the neighbouring Gulf states hosting US bases, bringing the whole Middle East region to the verge of all-out regional war.

But despite being Iran’s largest economic benefactor , China has kept its public messaging measured .

Foreign Minister Wang Yi called the US-Israeli killing of Iran’s Ali Khamenei “unacceptable” and denounced the “blatant killing of a sovereign leader”.

Beijing also framed the US-Israeli push for regime change in Iran as a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter.

It has urged an immediate ceasefire, sent a special envoy to the Middle East, and engaged in diplomatic calls with counterparts in Russia, Oman, and France.

Yet, China has offered no troops, weapons, or overt logistical aid to its long-time partner .

This is despite the fact that Iran’s retaliatory strikes have caused a serious disruption in the Strait of Hormuz , the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of global oil trade passes.

As a result, oil prices have spiked , creating chaos across global energy supply chains.

Experts say China's restraint reflects a deliberate strategy shaped by its economic calculus and a refusal to be drawn into a US-led quagmire.

Kadir Temiz, president of the Ankara-based Centre for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), says China’s cautious approach should not be construed as neutrality in the conflict.

“No, I would not describe it as neutral,” he tells TRT World.

“China is trying to project a balanced image. But in practice, its diplomatic rhetoric leans closer to Iran, particularly in its criticism of escalation and external intervention,” he says.

Temiz describes Iran’s strategy as “a rational and calculated” one.

China supports Iran diplomatically to preserve its partnerships, but deliberately avoids any form of military involvement to minimise risks and maintain strategic flexibility, he says.

Josef Gregory Mahoney, professor of politics and international relations at East China Normal University, is of the same opinion.

“China is not neutral. Beijing has condemned the US-Israeli attacks against Iran,” he tells TRT World.

Mahoney notes “unproven” Western allegations of China’s covert military aid to Iran – something he calls possible but unlikely.

“More likely, China is working behind the scenes to create a diplomatic solution to protect as much as possible a strategic partner, its investments there, and its own access to energy,” he says.

Related TRT World - UAE’s crackdown on Iran's shadow network: A blow to Tehran's lifeline?

China is Iran’s dominant oil customer , purchasing roughly 90 percent of Tehran’s exports and accounting for a significant share of Beijing’s imports – a lifeline that has sustained Tehran despite US sanctions.

Iran circumvents the Western sanctions by sending oil to Beijing in “ dark-fleet tankers ” against payments in the yuan via second-tier Chinese banks.

That’s because, unlike Russia – allowed to sell oil globally as long as the price is less than $60 a barrel – there’s a blanket ban on the sale of Iranian oil using Western banking and shipping channels.

Small, independent refineries in China – known as teapots – buy Iranian oil shipments after rebranding them as Malaysian or Middle Eastern oil. These “teapots” now process as much as 90 percent of Iran’s total oil exports since large-scale state refiners like Sinopec and PetroChina stopped lifting Iranian crude in 2019.

A 25-year cooperation agreement signed in 2021 envisaged major investment into Iranian infrastructure under the Belt and Road Initiative.