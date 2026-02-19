Convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein grew toxic plants said to produce a drug with potent psychoactive effects, claims circulating online allege, following the recent release of the Epstein files.

In an email dated March 3, 2014, sent by Jeffrey Epstein to an individual identified as Ann Rodriguez, he wrote: “ask chris about my trumpet plants at nursery [SIC]?”, a line indicating he might have had Angel’s Trumpet plants in his nursery.

Also known as the ‘Devil’s Breath’, the flowering shrub is notorious for producing scopolamine, a powerful drug capable of stripping victims of their memory and free will.

In another email dated January 27, 2015, which appears to have been forwarded by photographer Antoine Verglas, a message sent to Jeffrey Epstein carried the subject line: "Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will".

The term “trumpet plant” typically refers to species of Brugmansia or Datura, flowering plants recognised for their large, hanging, trumpet-shaped blooms.

Also known as ‘zombie drug’, it contains chemical compounds tropane alkaloids, including scopolamine, atropine and hyoscyamine.

The plant itself is startlingly beautiful: large, bell-shaped flowers in white, yellow, or pink that hang downward like ornaments. But every part of it is toxic, with the seeds and leaves being the most potent.

Chemically, scopolamine works by blocking acetylcholine receptors in the central nervous system, disrupting the brain's ability to form memories and, in higher doses, inducing a state of profound, zombie-like compliance.

The article forwarded to Epstein reportedly highlighted one horrifying quote about the drug's effects on victims: "You can guide them wherever you want. It's like they're a child”.