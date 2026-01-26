Brazil's President Lula da Silva has urged US President Donald Trump to consider including Palestine in his proposed "Board of Peace" initiative and to limit the body’s focus to the Gaza, according to the Brazilian presidency.

In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders agreed to meet in Washington for further discussions, the presidency said.

During the 50-minute conversation, Lula asked that the "Board of Peace" be confined to Gaza and that it includes a seat for Palestine as part of its membership.

Lula also called for what he described as "comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the expansion of the permanent members of the Security Council," signalling broader concerns about the future of global governance.

Related TRT World - Trump’s Board of Peace and what it could mean for Palestine’s future

Rocky ties