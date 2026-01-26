Brazil's President Lula da Silva has urged US President Donald Trump to consider including Palestine in his proposed "Board of Peace" initiative and to limit the body’s focus to the Gaza, according to the Brazilian presidency.
In a phone call on Monday, the two leaders agreed to meet in Washington for further discussions, the presidency said.
During the 50-minute conversation, Lula asked that the "Board of Peace" be confined to Gaza and that it includes a seat for Palestine as part of its membership.
Lula also called for what he described as "comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the expansion of the permanent members of the Security Council," signalling broader concerns about the future of global governance.
Rocky ties
Lula and Trump have been in closer contact since their first official meeting in October, which marked a thaw in relations after a period of animosity between Brasilia and Washington.
As part of improved ties, the Trump administration has exempted key Brazilian exports from 40 percent tariffs and lifted sanctions on a senior Brazilian judge.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in Venezuela during Monday’s call, with Lula urging "peace and stability in the region."
Earlier this month, he said the US attack on Venezuela to oust President Nicolas Maduro crossed an "unacceptable line."
According to the Brazilian presidency, Lula’s visit to Washington will take place after his planned trips to India and South Korea in February, with a date to be set soon.