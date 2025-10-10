WAR ON GAZA
US to send 200 troops to Israel to help monitor Gaza ceasefire deal
US officials say troops would develop a joint control centre and integrate other security forces that would work in Gaza to coordinate with Israeli forces to avoid clashes.
"No US troops are intended to go into Gaza," said one of the officials. / AP
October 10, 2025

The United States will deploy 200 troops as part of a joint task force for Gaza stability, with no Americans on the ground in the Palestinian enclave, two senior US officials have said.

The officials, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday that the 200 would be the core of a task force that would include representatives from Egypt's military, Qatar, Türkiye and probably the United Arab Emirates.

The officials said the US troops' exact location had yet to be decided, but they would develop a joint control centre and integrate other security forces that would work in Gaza to coordinate with Israeli forces to avoid clashes.

"No US troops are intended to go into Gaza," said one of the officials.

The officials said it is hoped the Gaza deal, once set into motion, will cool tensions in the region and create conditions for negotiations on more normalisation deals between Israel and Arab nations.

US President Donald Trump, in his first term, brokered what are known as the Abraham Accords, normalisation deals between Israel and Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco and Sudan.

SOURCE:Reuters
