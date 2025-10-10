The United States will deploy 200 troops as part of a joint task force for Gaza stability, with no Americans on the ground in the Palestinian enclave, two senior US officials have said.

The officials, speaking to reporters on condition of anonymity, said on Thursday that the 200 would be the core of a task force that would include representatives from Egypt's military, Qatar, Türkiye and probably the United Arab Emirates.

The officials said the US troops' exact location had yet to be decided, but they would develop a joint control centre and integrate other security forces that would work in Gaza to coordinate with Israeli forces to avoid clashes.