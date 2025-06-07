WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
European lawmakers demand safe passage for Gaza aid flotilla
Over 200 MEPs signed a letter urging protection for the vessel Madleen and unhindered humanitarian access.
European lawmakers demand safe passage for Gaza aid flotilla
Twelve people are on board the vessel. / AP
June 7, 2025

European lawmakers are calling for safe passage for the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which set sail to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and break Israel’s blockade amid ongoing attacks and severe food shortages.

Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is on board the vessel, shared an open letter on X signed by more than 200 fellow MEPs.

In the letter, the lawmakers urged that the safety of those aboard the sailboat Madleen be guaranteed, that it be allowed safe and unhindered passage to Gaza, and that humanitarian aid be permitted immediate entry into the region.

As part of its latest mission, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition – a civil society initiative organised to challenge the blockade and deliver aid to Gaza – launched the ship from Sicily, Italy, on June 1.

Twelve people are on board the vessel.

RECOMMENDED

Israeli army spokeswoman Effie Defrin said they are preparing to take action against the ship carrying humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Another ship operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, the Conscience, was targeted by drones off the coast of Malta on May 2.

RelatedTRT Global - Freedom Flotilla's aid ship nears Gaza to challenge Israeli blockade

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Private plane crash in western India kills Maharashtra deputy chief minister, four others
'Are we animals in the zoo?': Swiatek and other players demand privacy at Australian Open
Discovery in China reveals early humans developed advanced stone tool tech
Immigration agents may have breached 'protocol' in Minneapolis shooting: Trump aide
Winter storm kills dozens as cold lingers in central and eastern US
Türkiye, Nigeria launch drive to expand trade, investment and defence ties
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs