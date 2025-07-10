Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran has been appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette early Thursday.

He succeeds Fahrettin Altun, who held the post since July 25, 2018, and has now been appointed as the head of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK).

Duran holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations from Bogazici University and a Ph.D. in Political Science from Bilkent University.

He previously served as general coordinator of the SETA Foundation and was appointed to the Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council in 2018.