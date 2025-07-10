TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Duran replaces Fahrettin Altun, who steps down after nearly seven years in the role and takes up new post at human rights agency.
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Burhanettin Duran succeeds Fahrettin Altun, who held the post since July 25, 2018. / User Upload
July 10, 2025

Deputy Foreign Minister Burhanettin Duran has been appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette early Thursday.

He succeeds Fahrettin Altun, who held the post since July 25, 2018, and has now been appointed as the head of the Turkish Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK).

Duran holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science and International Relations from Bogazici University and a Ph.D. in Political Science from Bilkent University.

He previously served as general coordinator of the SETA Foundation and was appointed to the Presidential Security and Foreign Policies Council in 2018.

RECOMMENDED

He became deputy foreign minister in May 2024.

Altun confirmed his departure and new appointment in a social media post, expressing gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his trust and support throughout his nearly seven-year tenure.

"I offer my heartfelt thanks to the president who entrusted me with this position, to my family, to my colleagues who worked tirelessly on the Türkiye Communication Model, and to all members of the media who stood firm in the struggle for truth," he wrote.

He also extended well wishes to Duran, calling him a "valuable colleague and brother" with whom he worked closely for many years.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Flights resume at Yemen’s Riyan Airport in Hadramaut after years of suspension
Trump admin reportedly orders 1,500 troops to prepare for possible Minnesota deployment
Syria hails ceasefire as pivotal step to unified institutions, recovery
Socialist to face far-right candidate for Portugal's presidency
Senegal win their second AFCON title after beating hosts Morocco 1-0 in final
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
Hate graffiti targeting Muslims and Palestinians at Maryland high school sparks outrage
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi