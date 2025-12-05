EU tech regulators have fined Elon Musk's social media company X $140 million for breaching EU online content rules, the first sanction under landmark legislation, as rival TikTok staved off a penalty with concessions.

EU regulators said on Friday X's violations included the deceptive design of its blue checkmark for verified accounts, the lack of transparency of its advertising repository and its failure to provide researchers access to public data.

Europe's crackdown on big tech to ensure smaller rivals can compete, and consumers have more choice, has been criticised by the administration of US President Donald Trump, which says it singles out American companies and censors Americans.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, said its laws do not target any nationality and that it is merely defending its digital and democratic standards, which usually serve as the benchmark for the rest of the world.

The EU sanctions against X followed a two-year-long investigation under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content.

The EU's investigation into ByteDance's social media app TikTok led to charges in May that the company had breached a DSA requirement to publish an advertisement repository that allows researchers and users to detect scam advertisements.

Modest fine

The European Commission's tech chief, Henna Virkkunen, said X's modest fine was proportionate and calculated based on the nature of the infringements, their gravity in terms of affected EU users and their duration.

"We are not here to impose the highest fines. We are here to make sure that our digital legislation is enforced, and if you comply with our rules, you don't get a fine. And it's as simple as that," she told reporters.

"I think it's very important to underline that DSA has nothing to do with censorship," Virkkunen said.

She said forthcoming decisions on companies which have been charged with DSA violations are expected to take a shorter time than the two years for the X case.