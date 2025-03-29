Inside a shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, Palestinian women are preparing Kaak, traditional Eid cookies, in hopes of lifting their children’s spirits, despite the ongoing Israeli military offensive that resumed on March 18, 2025.

Amid deep grief, destruction, and the loss of homes and loved ones, the women are working to provide their children with even the smallest moments of joy, trying to shield them from the hardship caused by Israel’s continued closure of border crossings.

This year, Eid al Fitr, festival of breaking the fast at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, arrives in Gaza under severe humanitarian and economic strain, as Israeli attacks intensify.

Eid al Fitr, is the first of the two main festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al Adha.

Since March 2, 2025, Israel has enforced a full blockade on Gaza by shutting all crossings, preventing the entry of humanitarian, medical, and relief aid.

Markets are nearly empty, and the cost of remaining goods has surged, making it nearly impossible for Palestinians, impoverished by the war, to meet basic needs.

Last week, the Gaza Government Media Office said the territory has entered the first phase of famine due to the continued blockade and the obstruction of life-saving aid.

Determination to live

In a display of resilience, Kawthar Hussein sits beside an earthen oven in the corner of the shelter, trying to ignite a fire to bake Eid cookies while Israeli artillery shells nearby areas of Gaza.

With no access to cooking gas because of the blockade, the women are using cardboard and wood to cook, a process that is both time-consuming and exhausting.

Ignoring the smoke, Hussein carefully places cookies on trays to begin baking.

She said: "The atmosphere here is very sad. We have lost many relatives and loved ones, and we are suffering from a major humanitarian crisis."