Centuries of wisdom lie stacked on tables lined side by side in this historical building. Bibliosmia – the moldy smell of old books and manuscripts – hangs heavy in the air.

Hunched over frayed and weather-beaten pages are groups of experts engaged in one of the most painstaking and delicate jobs – restoring damaged manuscripts and books.

All are very rare, some are millennia old. And all of them are priceless.

At Istanbul’s Rami Library – inaugurated in early 2023 – old manuscripts and rare printed works are being given a new lease of life by Sifahane, which translates to ‘hospital for books’, under the Manuscripts Institution of Türkiye. The library is housed in an 18th-century building and was used as a military barrack earlier.

Dr. Nil Baydar, the head of the Book Hospital, tells TRT World why the work they do is like surgery.

“Conservation is a profession like medicine. The health of the manuscript is the most essential element,” Baydar says. “Work is carried out in a way that does not spoil them, but to preserve them…this is done in line with global standards.”

Founded in 2010, the Manuscripts Institution of Türkiye is located in Istanbul, but it also has offices in Ankara and Konya.

Multi-nation, multi-lingual project

Among the manuscripts and books brought here for restoration are from different manuscript libraries working under the institution and museums across Türkiye, particularly from Istanbul.

Besides Ottoman Turkish, Arabic, and Persian, books in other other languages like Hebrew and Russian are being restored at Rami Library.

Other nations – including Lebanon – also send manuscripts to be restored at the Sifahane, which also gets restoration work from the Süleymaniye Library, one of the world’s biggest repositories of Islamic manuscripts.

Sifahane is also among the top in Europe in terms of number of professionals – with a team of up to 80 experts, including chemical engineers, chemists, and biologists. It also uses the latest technology in book restoration.

Experts at the library said that very rare copies of the Holy Quran dating back to the early periods of Islam have been restored at the library.

One of the rare books restored was the ‘Kitab al-'llal wa-ma’rifat al-rijal’, a 1069-year-old book on the science of Hadith by the influential Muslim jurist and theologian Ahmad ibn Hanbal. The Süleymaniye Library has the only copy of the book that exists in the world.