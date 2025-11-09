Lebanon reported an Israeli strike and intense drone activity in the south on Sunday, marking another breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024.

An Israeli drone fired three missiles into a pickup truck in an area between Al-Sawwaneh and Kirby Shelm in the Bint Jbeil district, causing material damage, the state news agency NNA reported.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

NNA said Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the Tyre district and its nearby areas, the Nabatieh province, the Iqlim Al Tuffah region, and some parts of Bint Jbeil.

Israeli army forces also carried out an attack with heavy weaponry on the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab of Tyre.