WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Israeli missiles strike southern Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire
Israeli drones struck a pickup truck in Bint Jbeil while flying over Tyre, Nabatieh, and Iqlim Al Tuffah in southern Lebanon.
Israeli missiles strike southern Lebanon amid fragile ceasefire
Lebanon reported no casualties in the latest attack. / AP
November 9, 2025

Lebanon reported an Israeli strike and intense drone activity in the south on Sunday, marking another breach of a ceasefire agreement in place since November 2024.

An Israeli drone fired three missiles into a pickup truck in an area between Al-Sawwaneh and Kirby Shelm in the Bint Jbeil district, causing material damage, the state news agency NNA reported.

No casualties were reported in the attack.

NNA said Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the Tyre district and its nearby areas, the Nabatieh province, the Iqlim Al Tuffah region, and some parts of Bint Jbeil.

Israeli army forces also carried out an attack with heavy weaponry on the outskirts of Alma Al-Shaab of Tyre.

RECOMMENDED

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the strike.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory on claims of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.

RelatedTRT World - Israel kills 3, wounds 11 in Lebanon in its latest violation of ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off
UK summons Russian envoy over 'unprovoked, unjustified' expulsion of British diplomat
Zelenskyy orders military response to growing Russian attacks on Ukraine's railways
Turkish aerospace vehicles drive rising high-tech exports in 2025
Former China justice minister jailed for life over corruption
EU foreign policy chief warns a Europe-wide army could be ‘extremely dangerous’
Pakistan intensifies Balochistan offensive as militant death toll hits 177