US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has deleted a post claiming that the navy "successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz," minutes after his account had posted it on X.

Wright's post on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump was "maintaining stability of global energy during the military operations against Iran," and the navy had ensured oil continued flowing to global markets.

It was deleted shortly after without an explanation.

A Fox News correspondent, meanwhile, said she was told by "well-placed military sources" that no US military assets had escorted any tankers through the strait.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters later that the US has not yet escorted any oil tankers or vessels.

Markets have been roiled by the US-Israel war on Iran, and oil dropped sharply after Wright's initial announcement. It pared back some of those losses after the post was deleted.

‘A range of options’