WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
US energy secretary deletes post claiming navy escorted tanker through Hormuz
Waterway at the centre of energy market concerns since Iran announced closure to transit.
US energy secretary deletes post claiming navy escorted tanker through Hormuz
In this file photo, tankers are seen off the coast of Fujairah amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran. / Reuters
18 hours ago

US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has deleted a post claiming that the navy "successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz," minutes after his account had posted it on X.

Wright's post on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump was "maintaining stability of global energy during the military operations against Iran," and the navy had ensured oil continued flowing to global markets.

It was deleted shortly after without an explanation.

A Fox News correspondent, meanwhile, said she was told by "well-placed military sources" that no US military assets had escorted any tankers through the strait.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters later that the US has not yet escorted any oil tankers or vessels.

Markets have been roiled by the US-Israel war on Iran, and oil dropped sharply after Wright's initial announcement. It pared back some of those losses after the post was deleted.

‘A range of options’

RECOMMENDED

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of energy market concerns since Iran announced its closure to transit amid the US-Israeli attacks against Iran on February 28.

Around 20 million barrels of oil pass through the waterway daily, and its disruption has pushed up oil prices.

US authorities have implemented political risk insurance for tankers operating in the Persian Gulf and have indicated that the US Navy could escort shipments if necessary, though no such escorts had been confirmed.

Trump said on Monday that Iran will be hit 20 times harder if it does anything to stop the flow of oil.

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday the US will look at "a range of options" if it is tasked with escorting ships through the strait.

Trump pledged on Monday that the strait is going to remain "safe.”

"We're putting up risk insurance. We'll perhaps go alongside of them for protection," he said.

Explore
Putin assures Trump Russia not sharing intelligence with Iran: US envoy
UN chief set to embark on 'Ramadan solidarity trip' to Türkiye
Gunfire at US consulate in Toronto a 'national security incident': Canadian police
Afghanistan calls for 'appropriate' solution after 'wrongful detention' designation by US
Trump doubts Iran's new leader can coexist peacefully with US
Germany's Merz warns of 'dangerous escalation' in Iran war, sees no quick end
Mideast war exposes Europe's energy vulnerability: EU chief, Macron
Iran's 'black rain' poses serious health threat: WHO
US will launch 'most intense' strikes on Iran yet: Pentagon chief
Week of Israeli attacks displaces nearly 700,000 in Lebanon: UNHCR
US-Israeli attacks kill 193 children in Iran, including 8-month-old baby: Tehran
Hungary parliament adopts resolution opposing Ukraine's EU membership, war aid
US 'may not accept' Seoul's opposition to THAAD redeployment to Middle East: South Korea's Lee
US challenges international rules-based order, EU Council chief warns
Missiles violating Türkiye's airspace 'unacceptable', FM Fidan tells Iran