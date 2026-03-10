US Energy Secretary Chris Wright has deleted a post claiming that the navy "successfully escorted an oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz," minutes after his account had posted it on X.
Wright's post on Tuesday said US President Donald Trump was "maintaining stability of global energy during the military operations against Iran," and the navy had ensured oil continued flowing to global markets.
It was deleted shortly after without an explanation.
A Fox News correspondent, meanwhile, said she was told by "well-placed military sources" that no US military assets had escorted any tankers through the strait.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters later that the US has not yet escorted any oil tankers or vessels.
Markets have been roiled by the US-Israel war on Iran, and oil dropped sharply after Wright's initial announcement. It pared back some of those losses after the post was deleted.
‘A range of options’
The Strait of Hormuz has been at the centre of energy market concerns since Iran announced its closure to transit amid the US-Israeli attacks against Iran on February 28.
Around 20 million barrels of oil pass through the waterway daily, and its disruption has pushed up oil prices.
US authorities have implemented political risk insurance for tankers operating in the Persian Gulf and have indicated that the US Navy could escort shipments if necessary, though no such escorts had been confirmed.
Trump said on Monday that Iran will be hit 20 times harder if it does anything to stop the flow of oil.
Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said on Tuesday the US will look at "a range of options" if it is tasked with escorting ships through the strait.
Trump pledged on Monday that the strait is going to remain "safe.”
"We're putting up risk insurance. We'll perhaps go alongside of them for protection," he said.