The UK government said that it expects “full consular access” to British nationals detained in the United Arab Emirates, amid reports that dozens may have been arrested under the country’s cybercrime laws.

Downing Street confirmed on Monday that officials are seeking access to those held, while diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the situation.

British-based campaign group Detained in Dubai claimed that between 50 and 70 UK nationals were arrested in Dubai for sharing images showing the impact of the Iranian war.

UK officials said the number of cases they are currently handling is significantly smaller.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that the British embassy in Dubai is supporting detained UK nationals. The ambassador is speaking with UAE authorities, and the government expects access to the detainees.

Photographing Iranian attacks