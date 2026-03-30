WAR ON IRAN
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UK pushes for consular access to Britons held in UAE over Iran attack images
Officials confirm only a small number of British nationals are currently receiving consular assistance.
UK pushes for consular access to Britons held in UAE over Iran attack images
Fire and smoke rise after a drone hits a fuel tank near Dubai airport, suspending flights earlier this month. / AP
21 hours ago

The UK government said that it expects “full consular access” to British nationals detained in the United Arab Emirates, amid reports that dozens may have been arrested under the country’s cybercrime laws.

Downing Street confirmed on Monday that officials are seeking access to those held, while diplomatic efforts are underway to resolve the situation.

British-based campaign group Detained in Dubai claimed that between 50 and 70 UK nationals were arrested in Dubai for sharing images showing the impact of the Iranian war.

UK officials said the number of cases they are currently handling is significantly smaller.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters that the British embassy in Dubai is supporting detained UK nationals. The ambassador is speaking with UAE authorities, and the government expects access to the detainees.

Photographing Iranian attacks

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A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said the government is “providing consular assistance to a small number of British nationals detained in the UAE in connection with this issue, and our ambassador is engaging with the Emirati authorities about their cases.”

It is understood that five UK nationals are currently receiving consular support after being detained on charges related to photographing Iranian attacks. Some others arrested in connection with the same issue have already been released.

Regional tensions have escalated since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Iran proposes joint regional probe into strikes, says targets were US-linked
SOURCE:AA
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