WAR ON GAZA
Over a thousand rabbis rebuke Israel's forced starvation of Gaza
The letter also addresses rising illegal settler violence in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to prosecute those responsible for attacks against Palestinians.
At least 14 Palestinians have died from malnutrition since Israel promised to ramp up vital aid deliveries into Gaza. / AA
July 28, 2025

In a powerful rebuke of the Israeli policy of forced mass starvation in Gaza, more than 1,000 rabbis from around the world have signed an open letter calling on Tel Aviv to immediately halt the use of starvation as a "weapon of war" in Gaza.

The signatories, spanning multiple Jewish denominations, urged Israel to allow unrestricted humanitarian aid into the besieged Palestinian territory, bring home the remaining Israeli hostages, and work toward an end to the ongoing war in Gaza.

The letter, published on Friday and authored by leading religious voices such as Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg (UK), Rabbi Arthur Green (US), and Rabbi Ariel Pollak (Tel Aviv), warns that the Jewish people face a “grave moral crisis” in the wake of mounting civilian deaths and reports of widespread forced starvation in Gaza.

“We are deeply committed to the well-being of Israel and the Jewish people,” the letter states.

“But we cannot remain silent as the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates.”

'Contradicting Judaism'

The letter condemns the Israeli government’s blockade of food, water, and medical supplies, arguing that such policies “contradict the essential values of Judaism,” the Times of Israel reported.

Several rights and aid organisations have also described the situation as a full-scale humanitarian catastrophe.

The rabbis call on Israel to allow extensive humanitarian aid into Gaza

The letter also addresses rising settler violence in the occupied West Bank, urging Israeli authorities to uphold the rule of law and prosecute those responsible for attacks against Palestinians.

'Honest reflection'

"Repeated statements and actions by Israeli officials, military figures, and violent settler groups have helped drive this crisis," the rabbis wrote.

"It is time for honest reflection and moral responsibility."

The statement comes as some major US Jewish organisations and rights groups have begun to publicly push back against the Israeli rhetoric.

Two prominent Israeli human rights groups, B’Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights Israel, have declared that Israel’s assault on Gaza constitutes genocide, marking the first time Israeli organisations have used such explicit language to describe Israel’s aggression.

The rabbis’ letter concludes with a call for renewed dialogue and long-term peace.

“Security for Israel, dignity and hope for Palestinians, and a viable, peaceful future for the region must remain our shared goal,” the letter reads.

“We write as Jews, as leaders, and as moral beings who believe that justice, compassion, and human dignity must never be sacrificed, even in times of war.”

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
