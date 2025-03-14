Pakistan’s military accused neighbouring India of sponsoring insurgents in a restive southwestern province, where an unprecedented attack by armed terrorists this week killed 31 passengers aboard a hijacked train.

The accusation by the military was promptly rejected by New Delhi.

The scope of the attack underscored the struggles Pakistan faces in efforts to rein in militant groups as attacks across the country surged in recent years.

In the attack Tuesday, terrorists from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) ambushed a train in a remote area in Balochistan, took about 400 people onboard hostage and triggered a firefight with security forces.



The standoff lasted until late on Wednesday, when the army said 33 hijackers were killed.

At a news conference in Islamabad, army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmad Sharif claimed that “in this terrorist incident in Balochistan, and others before, the main sponsor is your eastern neighbour,” referring to India.

When asked by a reporter, Sharif acknowledged that most of the fatalities on the train were security forces protecting the passengers and troops travelling to their home cities.