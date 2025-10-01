Masked US immigration officers have assaulted several journalists at a Manhattan federal building, leaving Anadolu Agency’s chief cameraman hospitalised.
The incident took place at 26 Federal Plaza, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were making arrests during immigration court proceedings.
Anadolu cameraman Vural Elibol was documenting the events when he was thrown to the ground by officers.
Witnesses said his head struck the floor, leaving him unable to move.
He was later taken to the hospital.
Other journalists reported that during the scuffle, officers told Elibol to "get out of the elevator," even though he was already outside.
Video from the scene shows masked officers grabbing, pushing and pulling AM New York reporter Dean Moses out of a public elevator.
Freelance photojournalist Olga Fedorova, on assignment for The Associated Press, was also shoved by officers.
Condemnations
New York Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the incident, calling the actions unacceptable.
"Masked ICE agents shoved and injured journalists today at Federal Plaza. One reporter left on a stretcher," she wrote on X.
"This abuse of law-abiding immigrants and the reporters telling their stories must end. What the hell are we doing here?"
Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, also criticised the agents’ conduct.
"Five days ago, an ICE agent shoved a woman asking questions about the detention of her husband. Today they attacked journalists," he said.
"We cannot accept or normalise what has now become routine violence at 26 Federal Plaza. It has no place in our city."
The episode added to growing concerns about ICE’s use of force inside and outside federal facilities, where advocates and officials say aggressive conduct is becoming commonplace.