Masked US immigration officers have assaulted several journalists at a Manhattan federal building, leaving Anadolu Agency’s chief cameraman hospitalised.

The incident took place at 26 Federal Plaza, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were making arrests during immigration court proceedings.

Anadolu cameraman Vural Elibol was documenting the events when he was thrown to the ground by officers.

Witnesses said his head struck the floor, leaving him unable to move.

He was later taken to the hospital.

Other journalists reported that during the scuffle, officers told Elibol to "get out of the elevator," even though he was already outside.

Video from the scene shows masked officers grabbing, pushing and pulling AM New York reporter Dean Moses out of a public elevator.

Freelance photojournalist Olga Fedorova, on assignment for The Associated Press, was also shoved by officers.

Condemnations