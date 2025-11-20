The high-profile visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Washington DC after a gap of seven years sealed the status of the Middle Eastern kingdom as a major non-NATO ally of the US.

The visit also resulted in a multibillion-dollar arms package and a strategic defence pact aimed at fortifying Riyadh’s arsenal against regional foes.

The arms deal for the largest buyer of US weapons includes a long-sought prize: entry into the exclusive club of F-35 operators, the most advanced made-in-America stealth fighter previously limited in the Middle East to Israel alone.

“We’ll be selling F-35s,” President Trump said , referring to the kingdom’s status as a “great ally” alongside Israel.

The greenlighting of the deal by Trump, despite warnings by the Pentagon about Chinese espionage risks, has ignited a debate about the deal’s future.

Tel Aviv has also shown displeasure, albeit in a restrained manner, demanding that the deal be linked to the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The crown jewel of the US defence contractor Lockheed Martin, the F-35 is no ordinary warbird. With stealth coatings that render it nearly invisible to radar, advanced sensors, and electronic warfare suites that jam enemy defences, the jet is known to have redefined modern air combat.

Israel deployed F-35 squadrons in its 12-day war against Iran earlier this year to hit nuclear sites.

Saudi Arabia, which has at times found itself overwhelmed by drone and missile attacks by Yemen-based Houthis and Iran, hopes to acquire up to 48 F-35s to modernise its ageing fleet of US-made F-15s and European Typhoons.

The price of a single F-35 ranges from $80 million to $110 million, depending on its variant and additional features.

Gokhan Ereli, the coordinator for Gulf Studies at the Ankara-based Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), sees the acquisition as a game-changer for Riyadh's deterrence capabilities.

“If Saudi Arabia receives these aircraft, it will gain air superiority not only against Iran but also against other actors in the Gulf and the Middle East,” he tells TRT World.

He likened the tactical edge to Israel's recent dominance over Iran, where F-35s breached Iranian airspace undetected.

Even possessing F-35s could be a deterrent for Iran not to attack Gulf nations, he says.

Ryan Bohl, a senior Middle East analyst at the RANE Network, a global risk intelligence company, tells TRT World that the deal will further disadvantage Iran against Saudi Arabia’s air force.

But he cautions that Iran's arsenal of cheap drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise barrages can still overwhelm even F-35s in a saturation attack.

“If the Iranians begin a swarm attack or marry that with a large-scale ballistic and cruise missile strike on Saudi Arabia, then the F-35 isn’t necessarily as much of a game-changer against Iran's current arsenal,” Bohl says.

Mauro Gilli, a professor of military strategy and technology at Berlin's Hertie School, tells TRT World that Israel and Saudi Arabia had a similar objective with respect to the Iranian threat for years.

“Now, however, the Iranian threat is mostly gone. So the question is: how will the power balance in the region evolve?”

He says that “not much would change” with Saudi Arabia’s acquisition of F-35s as long as Riyadh and Tel Aviv do not engage in hostilities.

Israel’s qualitative military edge

At the heart of the debate over the F-35 sale lies Israel’s “qualitative military edge” or QME , a US legal commitment since President Reagan’s years (1981-89) to ensure Tel Aviv’s technological superiority over neighbours.