Turkish foreign minister to visit US on Monday
Fidan will hold meetings to discuss bilateral and regional issues.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to the US. / Reuters
November 9, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit the US on Monday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to information obtained by Anadolu on Sunday, Fidan will hold meetings to discuss bilateral and regional issues.

Fidan last visited the US in September, during which he also accompanied Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also conducted a series of high-level meetings during his two-day visit to Washington, DC, engaging with US officials on critical bilateral and regional matters in March.

The meeting had come amid ongoing regional discussions on Syria's political and humanitarian situation, as well as Türkiye's role in stabilising the conflict-ridden country.

Fidan met his American counterpart, Marco Rubio, to discuss a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the need for a permanent ceasefire in besieged Gaza.

SOURCE:AA
